Larry E. Adams

July 22, 1938 - November 25, 2020

Raymore, Missouri - Member of West High class 1956, then enlisted in the Navy as part of a helicopter squadron and later attended Wichita State. In 1960 worked for Southwestern Bell and retired after 40 plus years.

Member of United Methodist Church Kimberling City Missouri, Foxwood Springs Computer Club and Midwest Computer Genealogists. Past president of TriLakes Telephone Pioneers.

Preceded in death by parents Carlos and Lois (Foster) Adams. Survived by wife of 63 years, Lynda Beth (Hope) Adams, daughters Lorri Adams, Lynna Adams-Goldsby and Leann (John) Alexander. Granddaughters Katie and Jillian Alexander all in the Kansas City area. Siblings Wayne (Marian) Adams, Carla (Gary) Phillips and Mary Alice Jones, all in the Wichita area. Graveside services pending.

Memorials to Fellowship of John, Foxwood Springs, POB 1400, Raymore, MO 64083.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store