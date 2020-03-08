Larry E. Cassity

Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Cassity, Larry E. Age 83, mechanical engineer for USD 259 passed away on March 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Judy (Larry) Walker and Dianne Cassity; grandchildren, Melissa Smith and Michael (Kelsey) Walker; great grandchildren, Hayden Smith, Delaney Walker, Hailey Smith & Bryson Smith. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee; parents; siblings, Eli, Jr., Betty Roberts, Jerry (twin) & Melvin Cassity. Visitation with family present will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at New Horizon Holiness Church, 5314 N. Seneca with interment at Sunnydale Cemetery, Sunnydale, KS. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
