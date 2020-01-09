Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry E. Hager. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hager, Larry E. retired Quality Manager of Cessna Aircraft, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. He was 62 years old at the time of his death. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation with family will begin at 9:30 a.m., and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13. Both will be held at Cornerstone Bible Church, 2535 N Amidon, Wichita, Kansas, 67204. Larry was born on January 16, 1957, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Wayne E. Hager and Beth A. Alberding Hager. On May 2, 1980, he was joined in marriage to Nancy K. Jackman. He was preceded in death by his parents. To treasure and cherish his memory are his wife, his son Stephen E. Hager, his brother Gary (Idona) Hager, his brother-in-law Kenneth (Joanna) Jackman, and his nephews Garret Hager, Colton Hager, and Micah Jackman. Memorials have been established with Cornerstone Bible Church and with Lifeline Animal Protection and Placement (LAPP), 310 W. 45th St North, Wichita, KS 67204.



