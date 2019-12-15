Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry E. Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

UDALL-Walker, Larry E. 86, of Udall, Kansas, passed away early Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 at Fountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rose Hill. Born September 14, 1933 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, he was the son of Ralph William and Marie Christine (Travis) Walker. He was raised and received his education in Wichita, Kansas, graduating from North High School in 1952. He then attended Friends University where he studied accounting. Larry entered the United States Army in 1954 and was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington. Larry returned to the Wichita area after receiving his honorable discharge in 1956. He was united in marriage to Verlinda Bee Henwood on December 14, 1958. The couple made their home in Udall and Larry went to work at Beech Aircraft where he remained until retiring after 41 years of service in 1998. In addition to working at Beech Aircraft, Larry and Verlinda operated their farm in Udall. Larry was a member of the America Legion Post #136 in Mulvane, as well as the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. He enjoyed antiques, roses, and visiting covered bridges. His family includes his wife Verlinda of Udall; his children, Kenneth Walker and wife, Jennifer of Olathe; Diane Davis and husband, Dale of Augusta; his brother Steve Walker of Longmont, CO; his grandchildren, Chelsea Danler of Wichita; Jarret Johnson of Kermit, TX; Skylar Johnson of Wichita; Darrell Walker of Olathe; and his great grandchildren, Breyton Smith, Talyn Smith, and Kaidyn Lyon. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Walker. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield, Kansas. Interment with Military Committal Honors will follow at Ninnescah Cemetery south of Udall. A visitation is scheduled at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 P.M. The family will greet visitors from 4 to 6:30 that evening. A memorial has been established in Larry's name for the American Legion Post #136 in Mulvane. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at

