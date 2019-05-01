Harmon, Larry 73, passed away on Sunday, April 28th, 2019. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca Wichita, Kansas 67213. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lucille Harmon. Larry is survived by his Wife of 49 years, Thelma Elaine Harmon; daughter, Donna Salmans (Jared); son, Lee Harmon (Rhonda); five grandchildren, Leanna Harmon, Shawn Merriman (girlfriend, Chloee Luna), Nicole Harmon, Matthew Harmon, Joshua Harmon; and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bellis, Madison Bellis, Ember Merriman, and Amara Merriman. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019