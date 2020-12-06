Larry Keith Shepherd Sr.February 16, 1956 - November 28, 2020Belle Plaine, Kansas - Age 64, passed away, Saturday, November 28th, 2020 out at his favorite campsite along the Ninnescah river in Walton Family Farms. A viewing will be held on December 12th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 West US-54, Wichita, KS 67209. A private ceremony will follow via livestream later this month. Larry Sr. was born February 16th, 1956 to Fred Bill Shepherd and Lois Marie McNamar. He joined the United States Coast Guard and proudly served as a Gunner's Mate for 6 years, traveling from coast to coast in the United States and worldwide from Vietnam to the North Atlantic Ocean. Later in life, he worked as a tooling inspector at Boeing in Wichita, KS. After facing many challenges in life, from being laid off to substitute teaching, he worked towards his second degree in Primary Education at 57 years old. He found his passion as a 3rd grade teacher, being an educator at Rex Elementary School in Haysville, KS. Larry Sr. is survived by his two sons, Larry Keith Shepherd Jr. of Haysville, KS, and SGT James Matthew Shepherd, currently of Fort Bliss, TX; his younger brother, Dennis Raye Shepherd of Walton, OR; and his mother, Lois Marie Snodgrass of Derby, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Bill Shepherd in 2007.