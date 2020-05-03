Larry Kenneth Jordan
Jordan, Larry Kenneth passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on September 10, 1946 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Howard and Marie Jordan. Larry worked as a machinist for over 40 years, including positions at Associated Co., Industrial Tool, Bombardier Learjet, and Air Rite where he retired in 2008. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather. His favorite hobby was riding and working on Harley motorcycles. He and his brothers were affectionately known as the Chrome Brothers. Larry went out of his way to meet people wherever he went and was always willing to help anyone in need along the way. He had a big, joyful laugh and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marie Jordan; sister, Linda Shelton, and brother, Kevin Jordan. Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara, daughters; Diana (Scott) Norby of Prosper, TX and Kathy (Travis) Bourn of Wichita, KS; 5 grandchildren, Andrea Norby, Evan Norby, Dalton (Leeya) Bourn, Dylan Bourn and Madison Bourn; 2 great-grandchildren, Zana and Lyra Bourn; 2 brothers, Nathan (Dora) Jordan of Wichita, KS and Gerald Jordan of Fayetteville, AR; and 18 nieces and nephews. Cremation arranged with Baker Funeral Home Wichita. Memorial contributions in Larry's name can be made to Douglas Avenue Assembly of God or the Kansas Humane Society.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
