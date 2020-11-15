1/1
Larry L. Leatherman
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Larry L. Leatherman
February 1, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 77, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died November 10, 2020. Memorial service 10:30 am, Friday, Nov. 20, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Larry is survived by his son, Terry Leatherman; daughter, Renee Rhodes; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Eastminster Presbyterian Church. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
November 13, 2020
Terry , Renee, Pala , prayers to you in this stressful times. A very good friend and we shared with each other and propped each other up during the difficult situations we encountered. God Bless
Glen Snodgrass
Friend
