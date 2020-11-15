Larry L. Leatherman
February 1, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 77, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died November 10, 2020. Memorial service 10:30 am, Friday, Nov. 20, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Larry is survived by his son, Terry Leatherman; daughter, Renee Rhodes; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial with Eastminster Presbyterian Church. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.