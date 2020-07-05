1/1
Larry Lassman
Lassman, Larry 74, was born on August 28, 1945 to his parents Clarence and Wilma Lassman. Larry passed away on June 30, 2020. He is survived by his ex-wife, Glenda Lassman; sister, Karen Frye; nephew, Jeffery Frye; niece, Amy Leffew; and numerous friends. He attended Starkey School and later received his GED. He was employed at various jobs in food service. He enjoyed attending the NBC baseball tournaments and Mosley Street Melodrama as well as spending time with family and friends. Family Funeral Services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary, 3pm on Monday, July 6, 2020. Memorials can be made to, Starkey Inc., 4500 W. Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
