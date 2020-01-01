McKissack, Larry May 5, 1952 - December 18, 2019, Larry is survived by stepdad, Charles Barnard; sister, Darlene Koske; brother, Frank McKissack; sister, Alice Masterson; son, Nick McKissack; granddaughters, Oceana McKissack and Kylee Hart; and grandson, Kroy McKissack. A day of remembrance will be held January 4, 2020 beginning with a memorial service at Advantage Chapel, 4408 W. Central, at 11 am. Following the memorial service there will be a luncheon at 1 pm at Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Larry's memorial fund at Meritrust Credit Union account #3499 reference Nick McKissack.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020