Mendenhall, Larry 86, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Mendenhall, and survived by his sons, Larry Mendenhall (Becky), Jeff Mendenhall (Lisa), and David Mendenhall (Vanessa); brother, Gary Mendenhall (Paula); sister-in-law, Katherine; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kathryn), Jordan, Zachary (Leah), Devin, Jayden, Jacob (Charity), Joshua (Kimber), and Madison; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Faith. Visitation with family present, 6-8 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 18, and Funeral Service, 10 am, Thursday, Dec. 19, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Meals On Wheels. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019