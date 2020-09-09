1/1
Larry Michael
1943 - 2020
Larry Michael
September 3, 2020
Wichita, KS - Larry Alvin Michael, 76, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was the husband of Sharla Elaine Michael. They were married for 55 years. Larry was born September 18, 1943 in Carthage, MO, the son of Naola and Lawrence Michael. He graduated from the Missouri School of Mines - Rolla in 1966 with a degree in Chemistry. He worked at Boeing in Wichita in Materials Technology for over 30 years. He was a long-time member of Great Plains Wood Carvers, a devotee of Wichita theater and arts, a lifelong literary learner, a member of the Wichita Glass Gazers, a collector and purveyor of antiques, and a founder of Roxy's Downtown. He will be remembered for his quiet generosity, wit, good-natured ribbing, and artistic and practical skills.He is survived by his wife, Sharla Michael; son, Christopher (Monica) Michael of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; sister, Debra (Henry) Novack of Springfield, MO; and granddaughter, Sofia Michael. Memorials have been established with: the American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS, 67206; and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Heart of America Chapter, 2405 Grand St. #520, Kansas City, MO, 64108. Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. Social distancing and face masks are required. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167297278?pw
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
the Crown Uptown Theatre
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
September 8, 2020
I enjoyed the eighteen years I worked with Larry. The lunch time cribbage games made the days a little brighter. He was always willing to share his wisdom in many ways.
Brian Brophy
Coworker
