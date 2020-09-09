Larry Michael
September 3, 2020
Wichita, KS - Larry Alvin Michael, 76, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was the husband of Sharla Elaine Michael. They were married for 55 years. Larry was born September 18, 1943 in Carthage, MO, the son of Naola and Lawrence Michael. He graduated from the Missouri School of Mines - Rolla in 1966 with a degree in Chemistry. He worked at Boeing in Wichita in Materials Technology for over 30 years. He was a long-time member of Great Plains Wood Carvers, a devotee of Wichita theater and arts, a lifelong literary learner, a member of the Wichita Glass Gazers, a collector and purveyor of antiques, and a founder of Roxy's Downtown. He will be remembered for his quiet generosity, wit, good-natured ribbing, and artistic and practical skills.He is survived by his wife, Sharla Michael; son, Christopher (Monica) Michael of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; sister, Debra (Henry) Novack of Springfield, MO; and granddaughter, Sofia Michael. Memorials have been established with: the American Heart Association
, 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS, 67206; and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Heart of America Chapter, 2405 Grand St. #520, Kansas City, MO, 64108. Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. Social distancing and face masks are required. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167297278?pw
d=WWVTOG1rd0ZF
dTdNclRkSnlpcXV
Ddz09. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com