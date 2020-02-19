Larry Paul Sims

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Paul Sims.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

Sims, Larry Paul On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Larry Paul Sims, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away. A celebration of life is being planned for family and friends Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby, Kansas. Burial was at Corinth Cemetery in Cassville, Missouri. Larry is survived by his wife Margaret Sims, a brother, VC Sims and June of Monett, Missouri; a son, James Bryan Sims and wife Laura of Sulphur Springs, Texas; a daughter, Alyssa Lynn Monacelli (Sims) and husband Kenneth Monacelli of New Braunfels, Texas; and two granddaughters, Megan Marie Monacelli and Mary Margaret Monacelli both of Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Food Bank of Kansas, 1919 E. Douglas Avenue, Wichita, Kansas, 67211. Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.Sims, Larry Paul
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon