Range, Larry R. 76, Retired Administrator of Benefits & Insurance for the Wichita Catholic Chancery, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 3, 2019, both at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Opal M. Range; son-in-law, Randy Bradley. Survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" A. Range; daughters, Tricia (Brian) Weber, Lori Bradley, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Ana, Brice, Jake, Lyndsey, Dylan; 4 3/4 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Priests Retirement & Education Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019