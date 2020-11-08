1/
Larry Ramsey
1952 - 2020
Larry Ramsey
July 14, 1952 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Larry was born to Lue and Nancy Ramsey in Florence, Kansas He graduated from Rose Hill High School in 1970. He had various jobs around the Rose Hill and Douglas areas including The Boeing Company, owner of the Triangle Cafe in Douglas and most recently owner of Ramsey Towing Service, where he was known as Long Haul Larry. He was an avid Skeet shooter and race care driver of his 1971 Mach 1 Mustang. He always drove Ford vehicles. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncle and dogs Murphy and Blue. His survivors include sons Damon (Amy) of Rose Hill, Deven (Chelsey) of Wichita, 5 grandchildren, sisters Traci (Greg). Simpson, Tami Herrman, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who her loved dearly. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital online at donate@lovetotherescue.org. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring 2021


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Sorry to hear this. Larry was a good guy. We worked back and forth with each other through the years. I don't think either one of us ever said no to borrowing a tool or machine or whatever. A good man.
Dave Waller
Friend
