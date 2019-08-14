Larry Rankin (1967 - 2019)
  • "I was honored to work with Larry during his time with the..."
    - Bob Dir
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Rankin, Larry 51, former Wichita State Assistant AD for Media Relations, passed away August 9, 2019. Larry is survived by his wife, Denise Rankin; sons, Garrett and Wyatt Rankin; daughter, Bailey Rankin; in-laws, Dennis and Billie Silvers, and many other wonderful family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, from 5-7 pm and funeral service Thursday, August 15, at 10 am, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made in Larry's honor to Camp Kesem, an organization that has shown great kindness to the Rankin family, and to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, for the care and compassion to the family during these times. A full obituary, written by Larry, may be viewed at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
