HAYSVILLE-Swart, Larry Ray aged 82, passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2020 to be in heaven with his dear Lord Jesus and his beloved wife Marcia, after a brief, fierce battle of cancer. He leaves behind his only brother Edwin "Gene" Swart of Wichita, his son Kenton Ray (Deborah) of Topeka, and his daughter Regina (Cheryl) of Haysville. Also surviving are two beloved grandchildren Lucy (William) of Plattsburgh, NY and Samuel (Tayler) of Wamego, KS and their young son James. Honorary grandchildren include Jessie Lippert (and her daughter Carmella Rose) of Larned KS and Ian Lippert of Cheyenne, Wyo. Also bereaved are many members of the Swart and Sturgeon families living in the Ames, OK area and Wichita, KS. Larry retired from Cessna as an experimental division supervisor. He loved his work on the first citation airplanes. He loved having visitors. We called his house "Larry's Rest Home" because we could go there to relax and visit. And eat ice-cream sandwiches. Larry was a gifted wood worker. He could make anything out of wood, metal, or plexiglass. He even made his own tools if needed. We all have beautiful furniture made by him in our homes. We will miss Larry greatly. He was a kind, honorable and generous man who planned well and always thought of others. Burial has taken place at Resthaven. A Celebration of Life service and gathering will be announced at a later date. Special heartfelt thanks to all his doctors and nurses working at Wesley and Woodlawn Hospitals and Serenity Hospice for their beautiful care.



