DERBY-Collins, Larry Raymond age 69, retired US Air Force MSG and demo scheduler at Learjet, passed away Saturday, December 14th, 2019. Visitation 6pm - 8pm, Tuesday, December 17th: Funeral Service 10AM Wednesday, December 18th, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby, Kansas 67037. Graveside 11AM Thursday, December 19th at Dighton Cemetery, Dighton, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Collins and Ivia Mae Phipps; step-father, Charles Phipps; sister, Edith Lee. Larry is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Cassandra (Cody) Ikkala; grandson, Jaxson; siblings, Linda (Ronnie) Slaughter, Charles Norris, David (Mickey) Norris, Sheryl Norris; loving extended family. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019