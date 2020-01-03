Sheets, Larry 73, passed away December 23, 2019. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Wiford Silas and Evelyn Norine Sheets; and sister, Nancy Williams. He is survived by his wife, Emily; sons, Michael Sheets (Kristin), and Larry Sheets (Mercedes); daughters, Amy Hidalgo (Jesse), Rebecca Sheets (Clyde) and Rachel Hale (Justin); his stepchildren, Brian Bussart, Cleveland Collins III and Andrea Collins; twelve grandchildren, Raelle, Laura. Jennifer, Savannah, Samuel, Damien, Sam, Grace, Faith, Isaac, Katlyn and Chloe; sisters, Judith Rasdall and Patsy Gibson. Larry was born July 25, 1946 in Hobart, OK. Larry was a lifelong resident of Wichita and a retired Cessna Aircraft machinist. A memorial/celebration of life event will be held January 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Kiwanis Park, 5101 W 2nd St, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020