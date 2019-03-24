MULVANE-Egan, Larry T. Age 76, retired SRS caseworker and retired USD 260 school bus driver, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. His request was that there would be no formal service. However, a gathering will be held at the family home Saturday March 23, from 3 - 5 pm. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Blain and Opal Egan. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Nancy; son, Blain Egan; daughter, Kelly Egan; grandchildren, McKenna, Gabby and Kent; mother-in-law, Helen Grensing; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg and Michelle Grensing and family; cousin, Lodema James; and his beloved dogs, Titan and Kegan. A memorial has been established with the American Legion Post 136, 410 SE Louis Dr, Mulvane, KS 67110. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry T. Egan.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019