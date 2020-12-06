Larry Thomas
August 16, 1937 - November 30, 2020
Joplin, Missouri - Larry M. Thomas (83) of Joplin Mo disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a loyal friend passed away on Monday November 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He was born in Miami, Oklahoma on August 16, 1937 to Irvin Troy and Naomi Ann LeMasters Thomas.
A Visitation will held from 11:30 to 1 pm on Friday December 11, 2020 at the Forest Park Babpist Church in Joplin Mo with funeral services to follow at 1pm. Burial will take place at Rivermonte Memoral Gardens in Springfield Mo.
In Lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations be made in his name to:
Lives Under Construction
LUC Boys Ranch
296 Boy's Ranch Road
Lamps Mo. 65681
