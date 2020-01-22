FORT LAUDERDALE, FL-Wright, Larry passed away in Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Larry was born to Robert L. and Frances (Fee) Wright in Newton, KS. Larry travelled the world both in his service to his country with the Army and in exploration of different places. Larry had a successful career with Sears and American Airlines, residing in Kansas City, Chicago and then he and his husband Frank settled in Arlington, TX, where they made a home that welcomed family and friends. Larry's exploration led him to Florida, where he warmed himself in comfort with clear memory of Kansas winters. Larry was preceded in his death by his father, mother, brother Robert, and sister Marilyn; and is survived by his niece, seven nephews, family and many friends. Larry's remains were cremated as he directed and no funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sedgwick United Methodist Church, Sedgwick, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020