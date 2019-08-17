Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ann Cathey. View Sign Service Information Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita , KS 67213 (316)-265-2646 Send Flowers Notice

Cathey, Laura Ann 87, peacefully passed away August 12th, joining husband Myrel in God's Eternal Kingdom. Laura Ann (Dickerson) Cathey is the daughter of Wallace True Dickerson Sr. and Kittie Ruth Dickerson of Shelby County, Missouri, growing up on the family farm near Shelbina. Laura Ann's school age years were filled with farm life and school activities, but also a love of music nurtured by her father, True. Laura Ann "tinkered" with many instruments, but ultimately fell in love with the piano. She loved to play and sing and did so until late in life. Laura Ann moved to Wichita as a young woman and married Myrel R. Cathey, Jr. on May 26, 1951. Together they enjoyed a life centered on the love of family with three children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Family always came first for Laura Ann but her love of music was a close second. When not chasing to games, dance recitals, or concerts of her children, and later grandchildren, Laura Ann was often at a choir rehearsal, vocal ensemble practice or when at home playing and singing at her piano. Laura Ann worked as a bookkeeper at a number of local businesses throughout her adult years. She was always admired by coworkers for her dedication and efficiency right up to her retirement from Wichita Presbyterian Manor in May of 1991. Retirement years were filled with travel and play. If not sitting behind Myrel on a motorcycle trip with friends in the "Retreads," Laura and Myrel were following children and grandchildren to soccer tournaments or camping trips to the lake. More recent years found them at home with their dog Buddy, attending Aldersgate United Methodist Church and enjoying outings with the family. Laura Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Myrel R. Cathey Jr., her parents, Wallace True Sr. and Kittie Ruth Dickerson, her brother Wallace True Dickerson Jr., her sister Ruth Welton (Dickerson) Gunter and her son-in-law Don Pennock. She leaves behind her daughter Connie Pennock; two sons Scott Cathey (Chris) and Mark Cathey (Harolyn); sisters by marriage Betty Glenn and Beverly Nicholson; brothers by marriage Tom Cathey (Dianna) and Bob Cathey (Bonnie); nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: 3 to 8 pm, Sunday August 18, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 pm. Services will be held 10 am Monday August 19, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS. Following the service, there will be a procession to White Chapel Memorial Cemetery with a short service at graveside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heart and Soul Hospice.



