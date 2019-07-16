Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ann Kreutzer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kreutzer, Laura Ann Age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, July 13, 2019. Laura retired after a long career in the aircraft industry from Raytheon where she managed the Premier Line. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to the casino, Elvis music, and was a K-State fan. She is preceded in death by husband, Francis "Frank" Kreutzer; parents, Ranse A. and Laura Tharel; sister, Carol Tucker; and infant brother, Ranse Jr. She is survived by children, Renee (Robert) Hatfield, Steve Haas, Terry (Pam) Haas and Tammy (John) Steenbock; grandchildren, Stacey Hatfield, Dusty (Loren) Hatfield, Taylor Haas (Manuel), Josh Steenbock and Natalie Steenbock; great-grandbaby, Hatfield; as well as many dear friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with graveside service following at 12 p.m., both at Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.



Kreutzer, Laura Ann Age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, July 13, 2019. Laura retired after a long career in the aircraft industry from Raytheon where she managed the Premier Line. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to the casino, Elvis music, and was a K-State fan. She is preceded in death by husband, Francis "Frank" Kreutzer; parents, Ranse A. and Laura Tharel; sister, Carol Tucker; and infant brother, Ranse Jr. She is survived by children, Renee (Robert) Hatfield, Steve Haas, Terry (Pam) Haas and Tammy (John) Steenbock; grandchildren, Stacey Hatfield, Dusty (Loren) Hatfield, Taylor Haas (Manuel), Josh Steenbock and Natalie Steenbock; great-grandbaby, Hatfield; as well as many dear friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with graveside service following at 12 p.m., both at Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close