Kreutzer, Laura Ann Age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, July 13, 2019. Laura retired after a long career in the aircraft industry from Raytheon where she managed the Premier Line. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to the casino, Elvis music, and was a K-State fan. She is preceded in death by husband, Francis "Frank" Kreutzer; parents, Ranse A. and Laura Tharel; sister, Carol Tucker; and infant brother, Ranse Jr. She is survived by children, Renee (Robert) Hatfield, Steve Haas, Terry (Pam) Haas and Tammy (John) Steenbock; grandchildren, Stacey Hatfield, Dusty (Loren) Hatfield, Taylor Haas (Manuel), Josh Steenbock and Natalie Steenbock; great-grandbaby, Hatfield; as well as many dear friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with graveside service following at 12 p.m., both at Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019