Laura Ann Kreutzer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ann Kreutzer.
Service Information
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

Kreutzer, Laura Ann Age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, July 13, 2019. Laura retired after a long career in the aircraft industry from Raytheon where she managed the Premier Line. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to the casino, Elvis music, and was a K-State fan. She is preceded in death by husband, Francis "Frank" Kreutzer; parents, Ranse A. and Laura Tharel; sister, Carol Tucker; and infant brother, Ranse Jr. She is survived by children, Renee (Robert) Hatfield, Steve Haas, Terry (Pam) Haas and Tammy (John) Steenbock; grandchildren, Stacey Hatfield, Dusty (Loren) Hatfield, Taylor Haas (Manuel), Josh Steenbock and Natalie Steenbock; great-grandbaby, Hatfield; as well as many dear friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with graveside service following at 12 p.m., both at Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.