Pryor, Laura Beth On June24, 2019, departed this earth but not our hearts. Mrs. Pryor's death is preceded by her husband Charles E. Pryor, Sons Anthony Kidd, Jerome and Kevin Pryor.She leaves behind Raymond Pryor, Randy Pryor, and Jeffrey Pryor in Wichita KS, Elisa Turner in Fort Worth, TX, and Theresa Wolfe, Midlothian, VA and a host of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.On July 2 at 4 pm a viewing at Jackson Mortuary followed by Service on July 3, 11am at Holy Savior Catholic Church/St. Peter Claver. Rosary will be held at 10 am prior to the service. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019