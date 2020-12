Laura Elaine Davis MasonAugust 11, 1933 - December 1, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Mrs. Laura Elaine Davis Mason, 87 transitioned to glory, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Pastor Hosea W. Davis and Missionary Leona Norwood Davis.As a WSU graduate in math and natural sciences, she enjoyed gerontological nursing outside the traditional hospital setting. Her unique specialty were the requirements, benefits, challenges, and pay, working with elderly patients -- who became her passion.She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Henry Mason, two sons, Michael Walker of Aberdeen, MS, Samuel "Arthur" Williams Jr., Wichita, KS; one sister, Missionary Barbara Ann Jamison, Kansas City, KS, two brothers, Rev. Charles Davis, Detroit, MI, and Pastor Hosea Davis, Jr., Wichita, KS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Blane Williams, daughters, Sharon Edmond (Maurice) of Aberdeen, MS; Saundra Taylor (Rev. Dwight); Cynthia Little; of Wichita, KS; Valerie Griffith (Rev. Steven), of Bartlesville, OK; one brother, Pastor Dr. Kenneth L. Davis (Missionary Joyce) of Wichita, KS; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Due to COVID, a private family visitation and entombment is at Old Mission Mausoleum, which will be "live streamed" at 11 a.m., Dec. 10. Add your memories of Laura Mason, at https://www.bakerfhwichita.com/