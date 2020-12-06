Laura Elaine Davis Mason
August 11, 1933 - December 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mrs. Laura Elaine Davis Mason, 87 transitioned to glory, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Pastor Hosea W. Davis and Missionary Leona Norwood Davis.
As a WSU graduate in math and natural sciences, she enjoyed gerontological nursing outside the traditional hospital setting. Her unique specialty were the requirements, benefits, challenges, and pay, working with elderly patients -- who became her passion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Henry Mason, two sons, Michael Walker of Aberdeen, MS, Samuel "Arthur" Williams Jr., Wichita, KS; one sister, Missionary Barbara Ann Jamison, Kansas City, KS, two brothers, Rev. Charles Davis, Detroit, MI, and Pastor Hosea Davis, Jr., Wichita, KS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Blane Williams, daughters, Sharon Edmond (Maurice) of Aberdeen, MS; Saundra Taylor (Rev. Dwight); Cynthia Little; of Wichita, KS; Valerie Griffith (Rev. Steven), of Bartlesville, OK; one brother, Pastor Dr. Kenneth L. Davis (Missionary Joyce) of Wichita, KS; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to COVID, a private family visitation and entombment is at Old Mission Mausoleum, which will be "live streamed" at 11 a.m., Dec. 10. Add your memories of Laura Mason, at https://www.bakerfhwichita.com/