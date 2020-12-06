1/1
Laura Elaine Davis Mason
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Elaine Davis Mason
August 11, 1933 - December 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mrs. Laura Elaine Davis Mason, 87 transitioned to glory, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Pastor Hosea W. Davis and Missionary Leona Norwood Davis.
As a WSU graduate in math and natural sciences, she enjoyed gerontological nursing outside the traditional hospital setting. Her unique specialty were the requirements, benefits, challenges, and pay, working with elderly patients -- who became her passion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Henry Mason, two sons, Michael Walker of Aberdeen, MS, Samuel "Arthur" Williams Jr., Wichita, KS; one sister, Missionary Barbara Ann Jamison, Kansas City, KS, two brothers, Rev. Charles Davis, Detroit, MI, and Pastor Hosea Davis, Jr., Wichita, KS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Blane Williams, daughters, Sharon Edmond (Maurice) of Aberdeen, MS; Saundra Taylor (Rev. Dwight); Cynthia Little; of Wichita, KS; Valerie Griffith (Rev. Steven), of Bartlesville, OK; one brother, Pastor Dr. Kenneth L. Davis (Missionary Joyce) of Wichita, KS; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to COVID, a private family visitation and entombment is at Old Mission Mausoleum, which will be "live streamed" at 11 a.m., Dec. 10. Add your memories of Laura Mason, at https://www.bakerfhwichita.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved