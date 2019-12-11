Lantz, Laura Evelyn 94, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Friday, December 13, at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Saturday, December 14, at Cedar Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at McPherson Cemetery in McPherson, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Franklin and Velda Wiard; beloved husband, William Lantz; siblings, Franklin "Bud", Mae, Dollie, Blanche and Beulah; and 2 grandchildren. Survivors include son, William (Brenda) Lantz; daughters, Terrie Nixon and Dianne (Richard) Myers; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019