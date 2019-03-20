ANDOVER-Coss, Laura Irene 85, Homemaker, died Saturday, March 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Andover United Methodist Church. In her free time, Laura enjoyed bowling. Preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ella May Brown; sisters, Mildred Smith, Lola Custer; brother, Ronald Brown. Survived by her husband, Robert L. Coss, whom she married on October 22, 1953; son, Lee (Hua Zeng) Coss; daughter, Teresa Marnett; sister, Nellie Bushnell; grandchildren, Brian Coss, Jason Marnett, Ryan Marnett, Linna Hu, Olivia Coss; great-grandchildren, Brian Coss, II, Brigitte Coss. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019