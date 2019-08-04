Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura (Bucknell) Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Johnson, Laura (Bucknell) Passed away on July 23, 2019 in Wichita. Daughter of Guy and Oma (Horn) Bucknell was born on a farm in Floyd County, Iowa in 1926. She attended a one room country school in Floyd County for eight years and graduated from Charles City High School, Charles City, Iowa in 1944. She attended Ottawa University, in Ottawa, Kansas and graduated in 1948 with a B.A. in social studies. United in marriage to Russell D. Johnson of Newton, KS on August 29, 1948, they were happily married for nearly 45 years. Russell preceded her in death in 1993. One son, Kent of San Francisco, also preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Mark of Wichita and Eric of Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews particularly in Iowa. Her parents, two brothers and a sister also preceded her in death. She was a church secretary most of her working life, although she did work as a secretary for a number of years in the business world. She retired as secretary of West Side Baptist Church, Wichita, KS in 2000, after ten years of service. She was also an active member of West Side Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, engaging in a puppet ministry, singing in the church choir, as well as being on various boards and committees, particularly those related to Christian education and missions. She played the violin in high school and part of her college days and the piano for her own enjoyment. Her hobbies included crafts of various kinds, especially tatting, crocheting, sewing, a special interest in puppets, and compiling family history. Memorial Service will be Monday, August 5, 2019 10 A.M. at West Side Baptist Church. Visitation: Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established with a or with Ottawa University, Kansas Scholarship Fund.



Johnson, Laura (Bucknell) Passed away on July 23, 2019 in Wichita. Daughter of Guy and Oma (Horn) Bucknell was born on a farm in Floyd County, Iowa in 1926. She attended a one room country school in Floyd County for eight years and graduated from Charles City High School, Charles City, Iowa in 1944. She attended Ottawa University, in Ottawa, Kansas and graduated in 1948 with a B.A. in social studies. United in marriage to Russell D. Johnson of Newton, KS on August 29, 1948, they were happily married for nearly 45 years. Russell preceded her in death in 1993. One son, Kent of San Francisco, also preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Mark of Wichita and Eric of Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews particularly in Iowa. Her parents, two brothers and a sister also preceded her in death. She was a church secretary most of her working life, although she did work as a secretary for a number of years in the business world. She retired as secretary of West Side Baptist Church, Wichita, KS in 2000, after ten years of service. She was also an active member of West Side Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, engaging in a puppet ministry, singing in the church choir, as well as being on various boards and committees, particularly those related to Christian education and missions. She played the violin in high school and part of her college days and the piano for her own enjoyment. Her hobbies included crafts of various kinds, especially tatting, crocheting, sewing, a special interest in puppets, and compiling family history. Memorial Service will be Monday, August 5, 2019 10 A.M. at West Side Baptist Church. Visitation: Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established with a or with Ottawa University, Kansas Scholarship Fund. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations