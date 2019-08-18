Laura Leora (Gruenbacher) Seiler

Seiler, Laura Leora (Gruenbacher) 99, homemaker, passed away Aug 16, 2019. She was born in Waterloo, Kansas on August 11, 1920 to the late Oscar and Ludwena Gruenbacher. She married Richard Seiler on July 8, 1944 who precedes her in death. Loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She is survived by children, Janice (Dick) Neville, Ron (Diane), Leroy (Diane), Esther (Tom) Wilhelm, Rick (Abby), Loretta (Steve) Brenner; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 4 step-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Walter, Cyril and Maurice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Agnes; brothers, Albert, Louis, Arthur; sisters, Dorothy Gruenbacher, Alice Martin, Inez Seiler, Bertha Simon and Marie Pierce. Rosary will be held at 5:00 pm Sunday, August 18 and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19 at 10:00 am both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Memorials with Sacred Heart Beautification and/or The Lord's Diner.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
