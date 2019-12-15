Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Michelle McGinty. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

McGinty, Laura Michelle 28, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. Laura was born in Wichita, Kan., on July 24, 1991. Laura attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School. She graduated magna cum laude from Wichita State University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Laura worked as a RN BSN in Prescott, Ariz., where she lived for the past nearly three years. Laura was active in the local recovery community, including volunteering countless hours with Preskitt Needle Exchange and Sonoran Prevention Works. She loved neuroscience, crime dramas, dinosaurs, cats, and being an aunt. Laura was proud of her sobriety and filled with hope for the future. She is survived by her parents, Donald and Linda McGinty; her sister, Melissa (Justin) Brown; her very loved niece, Hattie Brown; and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jonathan McGinty. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Preskitt Needle Exchange, (c/o Jared Brandow, treasurer) 1996 Black Hawk Cr., Prescott, AZ 86303, or Kidzcope, 9450 E. Harry, Ste. 501, Wichita, KS 67207.

