Laura Nimmo

Nimmo, Laura Laura Paulette (Erisman) Nimmo, was born July 12, 1945 in Lodi, Ohio. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Overcash, nephews, Doug and Daren Erisman, her children, Stacey (Butch) Stutsman, Geneine (Gregg) Bragg, Jessica (Chadwyck) Harmon, Keith (DIL, Diana) and Daniel Nimmo, 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life in lieu of a funeral will be held on July 12, 2020. Contact Jessica Harmon at jessielynn73@gmail.com for details.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.