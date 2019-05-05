NEWTON-Weber, Laura Laura Weber, passed away on April 21, 2019 in Newton, Kansas. She was born on October 12, 1929 in Buffalo, Missouri to Elmer and Grace (Stratton) Wimberly. She loved gardening, pottery, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Fred Weber, six children; Le Anna Bova, David Weber, Kathy McDowell, Richard Weber, John Weber, and Boyd Weber, 17 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 10, 2019 at Asbury Park Chapel in Newton. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers Laura requests that everyone spends the day with their family.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019