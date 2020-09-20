Laura Witherspoon

June 15, 1940 - September 8, 2020

Colorado Springs, Colorado - Laura Witherspoon, 80, passed away September 8 after a battle with cancer. Laura devoted her life to education, art, and her family. She had been retired for many years after a lifetime career as a teacher in the Wichita Public Schools, where she taught Art and later English in the Gifted Program. She always found the time, money, and effort to give something extra to meet the needs of her students. She kept in touch with many of her students and derived great joy from watching them develop their talent and expertise. Laura was an accomplished artist; drawing portraits, painting, and creating fiber sculptures. To highlight and advance women in the visual arts, Laura created Wichita's WomanFair/WomanArt in 1978. WomanArt was an annual event which continued through the late 1980's. Laura considered art to be an inspirational and integral element of the human condition and she shared her love of art, learning, and creativity with her family and instilled in them a sense of altruism and compassion. Laura is survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who brightened her life as she cared for, read to, and worked with them on art lessons she had created. She is also survived by her three children, Deborah McDavitt, Jeff (Rhonda) Witherspoon, Steve (Tonya) Witherspoon, her brother Tom (Dawna) Ruggles, sister Jackie (Norlan) Ferguson, and sister-in-law Julie Ruggles.

Laura is preceded in death by parents Charles Edward and Velma (Compton) Ruggles, and brothers William and Robert Ruggles.

A formal memorial will not be held at this time.





