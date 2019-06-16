Engler, Laurence E. 87, went to be with his Lord on June 8, 2019. He was born October 12, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, to Tom Engler and Verda Engler Lough. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Vernon Engler, and sister, Katherine O'Hare. Survived by wife, Louise; son, Lee (Laura) Engler; daughter, Leneé (Kevin) Bullock; grandchildren, Austin (Mariah) Engler, Sean Engler, Kaylie (Spencer) Null; Bre, Cassie and Autumn Bullock. Laurence was a retired mechanical engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration, a Green Beret, Mason, outdoorsman and church volunteer. Most of all he cherished his family. Memorial Service, 10 am, Tuesday, June 18, at Downing & Lahey West. Burial will follow at Maize Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Al Engler, c/o Navigators, P.O. Box 6027, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 and Koinonia Senior Care, 13303 W. Maple, #139, Wichita, KS 67235. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019