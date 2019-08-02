Laurence Edward "Larry" Locke

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Edward "Larry" Locke.
Notice
Send Flowers

Locke, Laurence Edward "Larry" 78, loving husband, father, coach, and fisherman, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, both at Church of the Magdalen. Preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Marjorie Locke. Survived by his wife, Evelyn Locke; 6 sons, Marc (Melissa), Steve (Danielle), Brian (Jennifer), Greg, Eric (Marci), Dominic (Marcee) Locke; 4 daughters, Marcy, Debbie, Sharon, Christi Locke; sister, Harriett Shapland; 18 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Full obituary online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.