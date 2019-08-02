Locke, Laurence Edward "Larry" 78, loving husband, father, coach, and fisherman, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, both at Church of the Magdalen. Preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Marjorie Locke. Survived by his wife, Evelyn Locke; 6 sons, Marc (Melissa), Steve (Danielle), Brian (Jennifer), Greg, Eric (Marci), Dominic (Marcee) Locke; 4 daughters, Marcy, Debbie, Sharon, Christi Locke; sister, Harriett Shapland; 18 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Full obituary online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019