Kitchen, Lauretta Died May 3, 2020 Four days before her 103rd birthday, she was employed by Local Union 647 as an office secretary and retired after 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard Kitchen in 2005, they both enjoyed many years of camping, boating, and traveling. She is survived by daughter, Judith Phipps of Wichita, KS; son, Dale (Laura) of Manhattan Beach, CA; brother, Marvin Olson of Pierre, SD; sister, June Olson of Boston Mass.; grandchildren, Michael Phipps, David (Carla) Phipps and Jonathan Kitchen; great-grandchildren, Eric, Kristen, Jordan and Taylor (Grant) Whitney. Greatly loved by all who knew her, she will be missed. Family will hold a Private Service. Memorial: Cornerstone Christian Church, 5531 E. 37th N., Wichita, KS. 67220.



