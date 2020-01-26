Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Beth Mockry. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Mockry, Laurie Beth 52, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was very courageous in her long battle with breast cancer, inspiring all with her tenacity, strength and bravery. Her granddaughter was the light of her life. Her beloved family will miss her ability to cook amazing meals, bake incredible desserts, and watching her ability to chop an onion with perfection. Her life at Lake Kahola was her favorite escape. She also loved trips to Red River, New Mexico and Colorado. Anyone and everyone who knew her could appreciate her sense of humor and her unique ability to carry a tune. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched. Celebration of Life with a light dinner will be 6 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at The Pavilion Madison Avenue Central Park. Dress is casual or your favorite beach or lake attire. She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Mockry; and mother, Cynthia Gum. Laurie is survived by her husband, Anthony Mockry; son, Codie (Cali) Mockry; granddaughter, Ellie Mockry; father, Roy Gum; three siblings, Barry (Jennifer) Gum, Brandee (Stormy) Guild, Kristen (Andy) Burg; loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the , 236 S Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202.



