Coyner, Laurie, MD A loving wife and mother, accomplished psychiatrist and perpetually positive presence, Laurie Coyner, MD passed away on June 14, 2020, in Wichita, KS, at the age of 63. Born on October 8, 1956, in Wellington, KS, to Marilyn Dorris and Bobby Gene Shoffner, Laurie lived in Caldwell, KS, until her junior year of high school. From there, she went on to Ponca High School in Ponca City, OK. While she started her working life as a nurse, Laurie had a lifelong dream of becoming a doctor. Later in life, as a single mother of three, she worked and completed pre-med courses at Oklahoma State University. Through her tireless dedication and academic prowess, she became a prestigious Coburn Scholar, earning a $30,000 scholarship. While in medical school at Oklahoma University School of Medicine, she met and married her husband, John Coyner, MD and the two remained happily wed for 27 years until her death. She went on to become the Chief Psychiatry Resident at the University of Kansas School of Medicine - followed by an illustrious career in psychiatric medicine. Endlessly positive, Laurie was known for her love of all living things, and her particular kindness towards people and animals. She adored her dogs, Roland and Cosette, and her cats, Samson and Delilah. Quick to laugh, she had the unique ability to find humor in all situations. Laurie's curiosity and sense of adventure found expression in her love of travel. She and John enjoyed many trips throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Some of her most memorable excursions included a safari in Africa and a recent riverboat tour through Switzerland, Germany, and Holland. Also a skilled long distance runner, Laurie trained for and completed the Dallas White Rock Marathon in December 1990. Laurie was a member of many professional organizations including the American Psychiatric Association, the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry, the Academy of Psych-Somatic Medicine, the American Medical Association, the Kansas Psychiatric Association, and the Association of Women Psychiatrists. She received multiple accolades from numerous organizations throughout her storied career. Helping people meant the world to her, and she volunteered for an array of causes including being a "Talk to the Doctor" volunteer for the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI)'s Care and Share program and the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Run. She was also an avid supporter of pet rescue and providing service dogs to veterans. Working at the VA, veterans held a special place in her heart. In an unprecedented honor, she was the two-time recipient of the Veteran's I Care award. Once in March 2018 for advocacy of veterans through assistance managing resources and health issues, and again in July 2018 for integrity and nonjudgmental support of all veterans, including the LGBTQ community. On that note, Laurie was very active with LGBTQ causes, including serving as a board member for Positive Directions of Wichita providing HIV/AIDS prevention and ongoing support for patients. In honor of her commitment to her beloved veterans, a memorial stone with her name on it was placed in the Veteran's Peace Garden at the Robert Dole Veterans Hospital. Laurie is survived by her husband, John Coyner, MD; her children, Dustin Cox, Derek Cox, and Carrie Cox, MD; her grandchild, Casey Cox; brothers, Frank (Susan) Shoffner, Jeff (Becky Fick) Shoffner; and her step-siblings, Jeff (Debbie) Webster, Randy Webster, Cathy (James) Justice. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Dorris and her husband, Ralph Dorris; her father, Bobby Gene Shoffner and his wife Rosalee Shoffner; her maternal grandparents, LA and Alice Scott; her paternal grandparents, James and Ethyl Shoffner; her brother, James Shoffner, II; step-brother, Brad Webster. Laurie's loving spirit, bright smile, and terrific sense of humor uplifted countless others throughout her life. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midwest Battle Buddies, PO Box 43, Rose Hill, KS 67133 www.midwestbattlebuddies.org
or to your local ASPCA or No Kill animal shelter. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.