Laurine Moeder
1921 - 2020
Laurine Moeder
February 18, 1921 - October 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Laurine Moeder started her journey to heaven October 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 18, 1921 in Thomas,OK. She married Rudolph Joseph Moeder on October 7, 1942. They had 11 children Rudy Francis, Jadean Morrow, Janet Dalrymple (Jerry), Garalyn Kay, Judy Wendell (Dan), Kent (Kathy), Quentin (Sonya), Reena Crisler, Celestine (Nora), Tina Jacobs (Tim), and Quentina Bevan. She is survived by her twin sister Florine Seely, 9 children, 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudy, son Rudy Francis, and infant daughter Garalyn Kay. She was a charter member of Christ the King Church. This was the location of the Rosary on Friday, October 9 at 7:00pm. The funeral was held at Christ the King Church on Saturday, October 10th at 10:30am. Services was private.The funeral service was live streamed on Christ The King website: www.ctkwichita.org. Memorials can be made to the Lord's Diner.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Christ the King Church
OCT
10
Funeral
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Thank You Lord for blessing us with Aunt Laurine. She was a gift to everyone who knew her and more. May God’s peace and comfort be with all of you. We love you.
PJ, Ned, Austin and Harrison Bliss
Family
October 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. She was such a strong and loving person. I truly believe she never met a stranger, I never once saw her when she wasn't smiling. Heaven has truly gained another angel. Love you
Marilyn & Sam Ellis
Family
October 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Brenda Nieman
October 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
a loved one
October 9, 2020
What a special woman. I will always have happy and precious memories of her, love you very much Aunt Laurine. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Kristen McCann
Family
October 9, 2020
I am so going to miss you Aunt Laurine. I know the Lord has your room ready. Goodbye sweet lady. I love you. ❤
Prayers, Hugs and love to you all
Sharon Endres Spitler
Family
October 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Nita cruce
