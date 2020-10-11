Laurine Moeder
February 18, 1921 - October 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Laurine Moeder started her journey to heaven October 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 18, 1921 in Thomas,OK. She married Rudolph Joseph Moeder on October 7, 1942. They had 11 children Rudy Francis, Jadean Morrow, Janet Dalrymple (Jerry), Garalyn Kay, Judy Wendell (Dan), Kent (Kathy), Quentin (Sonya), Reena Crisler, Celestine (Nora), Tina Jacobs (Tim), and Quentina Bevan. She is survived by her twin sister Florine Seely, 9 children, 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudy, son Rudy Francis, and infant daughter Garalyn Kay. She was a charter member of Christ the King Church. This was the location of the Rosary on Friday, October 9 at 7:00pm. The funeral was held at Christ the King Church on Saturday, October 10th at 10:30am. Services was private.The funeral service was live streamed on Christ The King website: www.ctkwichita.org
. Memorials can be made to the Lord's Diner.