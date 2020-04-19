BALDWIN CITY-Kampling, LaVera Mathilda (Landwehr) 83, passed away April 14, 2020, in Baldwin City, KS. Born to the late Frank and Susan (Puetz) Landwehr of Garden Plain, KS January 17, 1937. LaVera was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Parker; and husband, Jerry Kampling; brothers, Charles, Ronald; sister, Rita Smith; and brother-in-law, Jerry Trimble. Survivors include her sons, Jerry (Dana) and Bill Parker; daughter, Vicki (Stuart) Young; brothers, Francis, Ken (Barb), Larry Landwehr; sisters, Mary Ann (Russell) Malcolm, Eileen Trimble, Sue McMillen; sisters-in-law, Glenda and Connie Landwehr; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave #100, Wichita, KS 67203. Visitation to be held Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 3-6 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain chapel. Family to hold a private interment.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020