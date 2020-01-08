Shank, LaVere "Johnnie" 96, passed away January 5, 2020. LaVere was an avid gardener, member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church and retired salesman for F&E Wholesale. She was very proud that until the age of 94 she was able to live in the home she and her husband had shared. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Johnson; husband, Gerald "Jerry" Shank; and sons, Rod & Rick Shank. She is survived by her grandchildren, Gavin (Ruth) Shank of Park City, Shannon (Brett) Taylor of Omaha, NE, Jennifer (Jason) Gietzen and James (Stacie) Shank, of Wichita; 8 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Glenda Shank of Omaha, NE; and sister, Mabel Patterson of Kearney, NE. Memorial service is Friday, January 10th at 3 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020