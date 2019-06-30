Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVern Lee "Brownie" Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Brown, LaVern Lee "Brownie" On Friday, June 21, 2019, LaVern Lee "Brownie" Brown left this world peacefully at the age of 84. LaVern was born in Wichita, Kansas to David and Naomi (Gould) Brown. After graduating from West High and attending Wichita State University, he started his career with the Sedgwick County Fire Department, retiring as Lieutenant. He started his own business as a contract landscaper with Brown's Country Nursery (later becoming Kansas Landscape). He was a long-time active member of the Wichita Area Home Builders Association. He was known for beautifying areas across Wichita too numerous to list. Favorite recollections of good times include vacations to the family cabin in Colorado and frequent skiing trips. Preceded in death by his parents (above), brothers: Darrell Brown, Ted Brown, Ralph Brown and Marvin "Bud" Brown, and sisters: Phyllis Varner and Loretta Carson. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Becky (Becker); and five children, Marc (Denise) Brown of Wichita, Jennifer Winter of Arvada, CO, Suzann Palmer of Wichita, Lori Nolla, MD, of Columbia, MO, and Mitch (Alison) Brown of Littleton, CO; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on July 20 at Crosswinds Community Church in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the Wichita Botanical Gardens.

