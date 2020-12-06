LaVerne Breit
January 6, 1926 - December 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Shiney Breit passed away December 3, 2020 from Covid. He and his wife, Ruth had six children: Gary Breit, Jeanne Krutmeier (Stan), Shirley Baker, Phyllis Collins (Gary), Michael Breit and Gloria Breit. He treasured every one of his 13 grandchildren, Jeff, Sarah, Krista, Heidi, Don, Mark, Katie, Elizabeth, Matthew, Amy, Tyler, Nick, Michael, and the 19 great-grandchildren. He was a devoted family man, valued education and shared his love of the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Clara (Urban) Breit; four brothers, Gene, James, Ralph John; and sister, Janet. Shiney is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son, Gary; and daughters, Jeanne, Shirley, Phyllis and Gloria. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection (LAPP) at 310 W 45th St N, Wichita, KS 67204. Private family graveside services will be held. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
Share condolences at www.Cozine.com