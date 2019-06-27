WILMINGTON, NC-Detert, Laverne G. "Fluff" passed away on June 23, 2019, in Wilmington, NC. She was born on July 11, 1921, to Jack and Pearl Forshee in Barber county, KS, growing up on the farm near Kiowa, KS. As a young adult, she worked at Beech Aircraft in Wichita where she met her husband of over fifty years, Leslie A. Detert, who preceded her in death. Fluff worked for Walters Drilling for many years, and she was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. Besides Leslie, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Winifred Brundige. She leaves two daughters, Diane Moore Steelman and Rhonda Lynne Detert Jeffries, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Riverview Cemetery in Kiowa. Arrangements by Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington.

