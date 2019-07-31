Gates, LaVerne Marie (McGahan) 93, retired Executive Secretary, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Private Family Internment. Celebration of Life, Saturday August 3, 1 pm at College Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita, KS. Preceded by her parents, Claude R. and Opal McGahan; Husband, Harold P. "Hal" Gates; Sisters, Helen N. Ingold and Lorene J. McGahan; and Son-in-Law, Dick Ramsey. Survived by Daughters, Ann Gates (Pam Boggs) and Lynn Ramsey; Grandchildren, Aubrey Ramsey, Pearce Ramsey, and Evan Gates. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Delta Theta Chi Sorority, Electra Province Scholarship Fund, Attn: Cathie Barber, 531 N. Creek Trail Street, Kechi, KS 67067 or College Hill United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2930 E. 1st St., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019