Laverne Marie MaybrierMay 28, 1930 - September 1, 2020Haysville, KS - 90, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Laverne was born on May 28, 1930 in Salina, KS the daughter of Leo and Laura (Phiefer) Giersch. She was a longtime resident of Salina graduating in 1948 from Sacred Heart Catholic High School Salina. The furniture business was a big part of her life for over 70 years as she and her husband Jim were owners of Jim's Furniture for many years.At age of 90 she still went to the furniture store to work, mowed her lawn and drove and went to daily mass. She was a member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Haysville.She is survived by 3 sons Jim Maybrier and wife Marcia, Fr. Mike Maybrier and Bruce Maybrier and wife Colette; 4 grandchildren Susan Hastings, Chris Maybrier, Adriane Potucek, Danielle Maybrier; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, 2 brothers Robert and Lawrence.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 with the rosary to be held at 7 pm, both at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1830 W. Grand Ave., Haysville, Kansas 67060. Interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St Cecilia Catholic Church 1830 W Grand Ave. Haysville, KS 67060.