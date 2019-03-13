Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne Morris. View Sign

VALLEY CENTER-Morris, LaVerne longtime resident of Valley Center, passed from this life to eternal life on March 8 at home surrounded by family. LaVerne was born on Jan. 31, 1939 in McCook, NE. Her family moved to Denver when she was just a year old. She married her husband Bob on Sept. 3, 1960 at they lived in Wichita until Sept. 1962 when they moved to Valley Center where she lived the rest of her life. She loved doing things, and making things for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing bridge and other games of skill. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, one sister, and her son, Joseph. LaVerne is survived by her husband Bob of 58 years, son, Greg (Patty), daughters; Cindy and Cathy. Grandchildren; Scott, Amy (Arlan), Alicia (Jerry), Julia, Bradley, Audrey, and Kevin. Great grandchildren; Ella, Addy, Jackson, and Emerson. Rosary will be Thursday, Mar. 14 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass Friday, Mar. 15 at 11:00 a.m. both at St. Jude's Catholic Church 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials to Heart & Soul Hospice or the Leukemia Association.

VALLEY CENTER-Morris, LaVerne longtime resident of Valley Center, passed from this life to eternal life on March 8 at home surrounded by family. LaVerne was born on Jan. 31, 1939 in McCook, NE. Her family moved to Denver when she was just a year old. She married her husband Bob on Sept. 3, 1960 at they lived in Wichita until Sept. 1962 when they moved to Valley Center where she lived the rest of her life. She loved doing things, and making things for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved playing bridge and other games of skill. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, one sister, and her son, Joseph. LaVerne is survived by her husband Bob of 58 years, son, Greg (Patty), daughters; Cindy and Cathy. Grandchildren; Scott, Amy (Arlan), Alicia (Jerry), Julia, Bradley, Audrey, and Kevin. Great grandchildren; Ella, Addy, Jackson, and Emerson. Rosary will be Thursday, Mar. 14 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass Friday, Mar. 15 at 11:00 a.m. both at St. Jude's Catholic Church 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials to Heart & Soul Hospice or the Leukemia Association. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close